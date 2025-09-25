Police claim recovering colleague from kidnappers

SUKKUR: Police claimed to have recovered a kidnapped police official from the outlaws during a grand operation launched five days ago for his recovery.

Fazalur Rehman Khoso was kidnapped by the Khado Bhayo gang during an attack on the Qambrani police check post within the jurisdiction of the B-Section police station.

A police spokesperson confirmed that forces had not only gunned three hardened dacoits and injured several other gangsters besides recovering safely their colleague from the clutches of gangsters during an ongoing operation started against the Khado Bhayo gang.

The rescue was celebrated by police and the officer’s family, who chanted slogans in favor of the Sindh police and the SSP of Kashmore at Kanahdkot.

Meanwhile, SSP Muhammad Murad Ghanghro vowed that no criminal, who challenged the writ of the state, would be spared.

He warned that those involved in kidnappings, robberies and other crimes should be ready for their end.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025