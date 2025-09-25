Passer-by shot dead by robbers in Kandhkot

SUKKUR: A passer-by was killed and another wounded when robbers opened fire on a shopkeeper in Kandhkot within the remit of the A-Section police station.

The police said that the robbers started firing during a robbery at a grocery store and as a result bullets hit passers-by Nabi Bakhsh Bangwar and Asad Ali Mangi.

Area people rushed to the spot and shifted the wounded to the Civil Hospital Kandhkot. But

Mangi was admitted but Bangwar was referred to Sukkur. He died on his way to the hospital.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025