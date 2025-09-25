Four die as trailer collides with rickshaw on Indus Highway

SUKKUR: Four people were killed and five others wounded when their rickshaw collided with a trailer on the Indus Highway in Kandhkot on Wednesday, officials said.

They said that two women and a minor boy were among the deceased persons. They all belonged to Bangwar clan, they added.

The officials said that the rickshaw was heading towards a village from the city when it met the horrific accident.

They said that the trailer driver and cleaner managed to escape, leaving behind the heavy vehicle which was impounded by the police.

Area people, police and rescue workers rushed to the scene and transported the bodies and injured to the Kandhkot Civil Hospital.

Later, some of the injured persons were moved to hospitals in Sukkur and Larkana owing to their critical condition.

They said that the bodies were handed over to their families after completion of medico-legal formalities.

