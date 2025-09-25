E-Paper | September 25, 2025

Four die as trailer collides with rickshaw on Indus Highway

Our Correspondent Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 05:16am

SUKKUR: Four people were killed and five others wounded when their rickshaw collided with a trailer on the Indus Highway in Kandhkot on Wednesday, officials said.

They said that two women and a minor boy were among the deceased persons. They all belonged to Bangwar clan, they added.

The officials said that the rickshaw was heading towards a village from the city when it met the horrific accident.

They said that the trailer driver and cleaner managed to escape, leaving behind the heavy vehicle which was impounded by the police.

Area people, police and rescue workers rushed to the scene and transported the bodies and injured to the Kandhkot Civil Hospital.

Later, some of the injured persons were moved to hospitals in Sukkur and Larkana owing to their critical condition.

They said that the bodies were handed over to their families after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tirah controversy
Updated 24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

Along with transparency, the residents of affected areas must be on board in the battle against militancy.
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...
Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...