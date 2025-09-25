E-Paper | September 25, 2025

Minor declared poliovirus carrier dies before second sample collection

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 05:16am

HYDERABAD: An eight-month-old girl, declared a poliovirus carrier by the National Institute of health (NIH) Islamabad, already passed away before her second sample was to be collected by local health officials here.

According to information shared officially by the district administration here on Tuesday, Umrah, daughter of Salman, resident of Union Committee-47 in Paretabad town, was admitted in Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Hyderabad on Aug 22 after developing symptoms of weakness in her limbs and bones. Upon a probe, a sample was taken on Aug 25 to investigate if she was affected by poliovirus, but the result was declared negative on Sept 22.

Hyderabad Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Zainul Abiden Memon told Dawn that the child had complaints of diarrhoea besides a history of congenital heart disease and was acutely malnourished. According to him, a sample was taken on Aug 25, but before her second sample could be collected, she died on Aug 28.

The DC added that her second sample’s collection was due on Sept 1 as per standard operating procedures (SOP) but the existing protocols demanded sampling of children in contact, which was done in September’s first week.

The samples of her 38-month-old brother Abbas, 45-month-old Hussain and three-month-old Khadija (both neighbours) were taken, of which Abbas was found positive and the rest remained negative.

“Abbas was found to be fully vaccinated as per EPI protocol and has not developed any Acute Flaccid Parlaysis (AFP) symptoms,” said an official press release. It said while Abbas’s case is that of a healthy contact sample, him being a carrier of WPV-I virus correlates it with Umrah’s case. “Hence, as per existing protocols, Umrah too has been assumed to be affected by WPV-I as her second sample could not be collected for further confirmation,” it said.

The district administration, health department and stakeholders have urged parents to cooperate and ensure their children were vaccinated during immunisation campaigns and routine immunisation activities.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tirah controversy
Updated 24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

Along with transparency, the residents of affected areas must be on board in the battle against militancy.
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...
Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...