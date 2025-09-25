Health dept official shot dead in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Unknown armed men shot and killed an official of the health department in Serai Naurang town here on Tuesday night.

Police said that Shah Mehmood Khan, 36, a surgical technician at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, was attacked near Pasban Plaza in Naurang city soon after he left the hospital after duty.

“The official hailing from Bannu district received multiple bullet injuries and died at the hospital,” they maintained.

Khan Mehmood Khan, 38, brother of the deceased, told police that he was at home in Bannu when someone informed him about the murder of his brother.

He said he reached the THQ Hospital where he found the body of his brother lying at the morgue.

The complainant said that his family had no enmity with anyone. Police said they handed over the body to the relatives after a postmortem examination.

They said they had registered a case against unknown killer(s) under Section 302 (intentional murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code in Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak police station and initiated an investigation.

Meanwhile, a passerby was injured in an exchange of fire between terrorists and police in the Kurrum Garhi area of Bannu on Wednesday.

A police official said that a party of the cantonment police station backed by commandos of Quick Response Force and Rapid Response Force and armoured personnel carriers was ambushed by a group of terrorists near a school in the Ayaz Kallay.

“As a result of the sudden attack, a man identified as Laiq Nawaz, a resident of Mamandkhel, received several bullets fired by assailants on the APC and vehicles used by the additional SHO and QRF squad,” he maintained.

He said that policemen who remained safe in the ambush returned fire, triggering a gun battle which lasted for some time.

“After an intense exchange of fire, the attackers fled the place,” he said, adding that additional police force reached the venue of the attack and launched a search for the terrorists.

