Terrorists warn Wana people against cooperating with authorities

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Terrorists on Wednesday warned people in the Karikot area of Wana here against maintaining any contact with representatives of government or state institutions.

They warned through loudspeaker announcements that anyone found cooperating with authorities would face “serious consequences.”

The terrorists specifically named tribal elder Malik Jamil, asking him to abandon opposition to the banned outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

Residents said the threats spread fear and anxiety across the area. The development came following a video message from Qari Hussain Khojalkhel, a commander associated with an outfit, Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group (TTG).

Residents say loudspeaker announcements spread fear

Addressing sub-clans of the Ahmadzai Wazir tribe, he accused some individuals of receiving government funds to discredit the “mujahideen” and influence youth against them and alleged that Malik Jamil led propaganda against “mujahideen” to win government favour, warning him of dire consequences if he continued.

On Sept 11, the Tojikhel Wazir tribe convened a jirga in Karikot Bazaar, declaring that no terrorist or subversive activity would be tolerated in their territory.

The jirga announced strict punishments for anyone found involved in terrorism or terrorist facilitation, including demolition of houses, destruction of orchards, expulsion from the area and a fine of Rs2 million.

It directed tribesmen to disassociate themselves from TTP and TTG to prevent “collective action.”

The threats recalled a remote-controlled bomb attack last year targeting Malik Jamil along the Wana Karikot Road. The blast left his son, Shamsur Rehman, dead and the elder and two others seriously injured. Also, his vehicle was badly damaged.

The latest warnings have raised security concerns in Wana where tribal elders, jirga and local administration insist they’re striving to maintain peace. Residents urged authorities to strengthen law enforcement, while tribal leaders called for the resolution of the matter through lawful and democratic means.

The police or security forces haven’t issued any statement regarding the matter.

TWO KILLED: Two people were killed on Wednesday in an exchange of fire between rival groups in Raghzai Bazaar of Birmal tehsil in the Lower South Waziristan district over a longstanding mountain land dispute.

Police identified the deceased as Moley Khan and Ghaffar, both from Tojikhel tribe.

They said the two groups had been engaged in the land dispute for a long time.

The incident occurred when a heated exchange in Raghzai Bazaar quickly led to an armed clash, leaving two men dead and causing panic among the local population.

Birmal DSP Asghar Ali Shah told Dawn over the phone that police contingents rushed to the site and controlled the situation.

He said after the registration of a case, investigations were under way.

“Five individuals from both sides have been taken into custody and shifted to the Raghzai police station,” he said.

Police sources said tribal elders were making efforts to settle the decades-old dispute through a jirga to prevent further bloodshed.

The administration said the law would take its course and that all those involved in the clash would be brought to justice.

