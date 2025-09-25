Cleanliness equipment provided to Swabi TMAs

SWABI: Rickshaw loaders and other equipment worth over Rs81.1 million have been handed over to employees of the tehsil municipal administrations here on Wednesday to keep their respective areas clean.

In this connection, a ceremony was held in the main office of tehsil municipal administration (TMA), Shahmansoor, where MNA Shahram Khan Tarakai was the chief guest. The provincial minister for irrigation, Aqibullah Khan, minister for transport Rangaiz Khan and PTI district president Sohail Khan also accompanied him.

The equipment handed over to the employees included 133 new rickshaw loaders, shovels, hoes, handcarts, shoes, caps, gloves, and other instruments vital for cleanliness. New daily wagers have also been appointed to run the campaign across the region.

“These all instruments are for rural areas of the local government, while the urban areas cleanliness would be continued by the TMA employees as before,” said Muhammad Shoaib Zafar, senior local government director.

It has been learnt that a total 506 daily wagers have been appointed for cleanliness of their respective regions. They were hired a few days earlier by the TMAs.

Speaking at the gathering, Shahram Tarakai said that now they hoped cleanliness campaign would remain intact, no complaint would be made from any area and no laziness and delaying tactics would be acceptable at any cost because the workers who were hired for cleanliness should deliver according to the demand.

“The daily wagers who failed to deliver, or adopted any pretext in performing their duty would be monitored and in case of proof against them they would be fired,” he warned.

