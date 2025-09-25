E-Paper | September 25, 2025

Cleanliness equipment provided to Swabi TMAs

A Correspondent Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 05:16am

SWABI: Rickshaw loaders and other equipment worth over Rs81.1 million have been handed over to employees of the tehsil municipal administrations here on Wednesday to keep their respective areas clean.

In this connection, a ceremony was held in the main office of tehsil municipal administration (TMA), Shahmansoor, where MNA Shahram Khan Tarakai was the chief guest. The provincial minister for irrigation, Aqibullah Khan, minister for transport Rangaiz Khan and PTI district president Sohail Khan also accompanied him.

The equipment handed over to the employees included 133 new rickshaw loaders, shovels, hoes, handcarts, shoes, caps, gloves, and other instruments vital for cleanliness. New daily wagers have also been appointed to run the campaign across the region.

“These all instruments are for rural areas of the local government, while the urban areas cleanliness would be continued by the TMA employees as before,” said Muhammad Shoaib Zafar, senior local government director.

It has been learnt that a total 506 daily wagers have been appointed for cleanliness of their respective regions. They were hired a few days earlier by the TMAs.

Speaking at the gathering, Shahram Tarakai said that now they hoped cleanliness campaign would remain intact, no complaint would be made from any area and no laziness and delaying tactics would be acceptable at any cost because the workers who were hired for cleanliness should deliver according to the demand.

“The daily wagers who failed to deliver, or adopted any pretext in performing their duty would be monitored and in case of proof against them they would be fired,” he warned.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tirah controversy
Updated 24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

Along with transparency, the residents of affected areas must be on board in the battle against militancy.
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...
Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...