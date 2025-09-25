E-Paper | September 25, 2025

Students block road to protest closure of college depts

A Correspondent Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 05:16am

MANSEHRA: The students of Degree College Oghi took to streets on Wednesday and blocked the main artery to traffic in protest against closure of various Bachelor of Science (BS) departments.

“The college administration has suspended the transport service for students and shut a number of BS departments, depriving us of contemporary education,” student leader Amanullah Jadoon told protesters gathered at Milad Chowk in Oghi.

Holding banners and placards, the demonstrators marched through different roads in the city and its suburbs, chanting slogans in support of their demands. Mr Jadoon said they had raised their concerns with the college administration and local lawmakers, but no action was taken.

“Due to the closure of BS departments, students have very limited choice to complete their degrees. Some of our fellows have even left the college and moved to other cities to pursue their education,” he added.

He urged the government to resolve their issues on a priority basis so that the students could continue their studies with peace of mind.

The assistant commissioner Oghi, Waqas Mashood Chaudhry, and DSP Waheed Khan reached the protest site and held talks with the student leaders, and persuaded them them to disperse, assuring that their grievances would be taken up with the relevant authorities for early redressal.

The motorists and passengers travelling within the district remained stranded during the protest.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the District Development Advisory Committee, MPA Akram Ghazi, said that Hazara University’s campus would soon become operational in Oghi.

BUILDINGS SEALED: The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) sealed at least 10 buildings during a weeklong operation in Kaghan Valley.

According to a statement, the action was taken in pursuance of government orders, as the buildings were found in violation of the construction rules. The Building Control Unit teams sealed both under-construction and completed structures in the Naran, Barawai, and Rajwal areas of the valley.

The statement further said that landowners and individuals constructing commercial and residential buildings in the valley had already been warned to obtain approval for their structural master plans.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tirah controversy
Updated 24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

Along with transparency, the residents of affected areas must be on board in the battle against militancy.
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...
Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...