Students block road to protest closure of college depts

MANSEHRA: The students of Degree College Oghi took to streets on Wednesday and blocked the main artery to traffic in protest against closure of various Bachelor of Science (BS) departments.

“The college administration has suspended the transport service for students and shut a number of BS departments, depriving us of contemporary education,” student leader Amanullah Jadoon told protesters gathered at Milad Chowk in Oghi.

Holding banners and placards, the demonstrators marched through different roads in the city and its suburbs, chanting slogans in support of their demands. Mr Jadoon said they had raised their concerns with the college administration and local lawmakers, but no action was taken.

“Due to the closure of BS departments, students have very limited choice to complete their degrees. Some of our fellows have even left the college and moved to other cities to pursue their education,” he added.

He urged the government to resolve their issues on a priority basis so that the students could continue their studies with peace of mind.

The assistant commissioner Oghi, Waqas Mashood Chaudhry, and DSP Waheed Khan reached the protest site and held talks with the student leaders, and persuaded them them to disperse, assuring that their grievances would be taken up with the relevant authorities for early redressal.

The motorists and passengers travelling within the district remained stranded during the protest.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the District Development Advisory Committee, MPA Akram Ghazi, said that Hazara University’s campus would soon become operational in Oghi.

BUILDINGS SEALED: The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) sealed at least 10 buildings during a weeklong operation in Kaghan Valley.

According to a statement, the action was taken in pursuance of government orders, as the buildings were found in violation of the construction rules. The Building Control Unit teams sealed both under-construction and completed structures in the Naran, Barawai, and Rajwal areas of the valley.

The statement further said that landowners and individuals constructing commercial and residential buildings in the valley had already been warned to obtain approval for their structural master plans.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025