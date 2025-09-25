French embassy to assist flood victims

ISLAMABAD: In the aftermath of the recent devastating floods, the French embassy in Islamabad on Tuesday announced to support Acted, with a grant of 500,000 Euros, to assist in restoring livelihoods, rebuild essential infrastructure, and support vulnerable families affected by the catastrophe.

Speaking at a press briefing, Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France to Pakistan, stated, “Acted was already on the ground alongside the population in 2022, when historic floods hit the whole country.

Their expertise will help respond to the ongoing emergency needs and also support people in their reconstruction.

I would like to reiterate France’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in the fight against climate change, which impacts us all and demands collective action on a global and local scale.”

Working in Pakistan since 1993, Acted, with headquarters in France, had implemented 219 projects in the country, reaching 20 million people. It had scaled up its interventions in the country after the 2005 earthquake and, since then, its programmes had ranged from rapid emergency responses to recovery and rehabilitation initiatives, working towards longer-term development objectives, including such as WASH, education, climate change and adaptation and shelter.

The briefing was informed that Acted, in consultation with district and provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), had launched a seven-month project “Community-led recovery for flood affected populations in Buner and Swat, Pakistan”. The aim was to strengthen early recovery and resilience of flood-affected communities in Swat and Buner where devastating floods deprived thousands of people of their basic needs in August 2025.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025