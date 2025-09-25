E-Paper | September 25, 2025

Two suspects injured in ‘encounter’

Munawer Azeem Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 05:16am

ISLAMABAD: Two suspects in police custody were injured during an encounter that took place half a kilometre away from a police station, police said.

The two suspects had been arrested in connection with an alleged house robbery in E-11/2, where a gang of four looted Rs1.4 million in cash, 25 tolas of gold and mobile phones.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and disclosed the location of their hideout in the Golra area, where their accomplices were hiding.

They also offered to help police arrest the accomplices and point out the hideout if they were taken there.

In response, a seven-member police team was constituted to conduct the raid and take the suspects along.

However, six riders on two motorcycles suddenly appeared near Margalla Road at F-10 when the police team was approaching from Shalimar police station and opened fire on the police vehicle.

As a result, a tyre of the police vehicle burst. The policemen took shelter behind the vehicle and remained unhurt due to safety gear, though one of the attackers’ bullets hit the bulletproof jacket of Constable Shakeel Satti.

Exercising the right of self-defence, a policeman fired four shots from an SMG into the air. The two suspects in custody sustained bullet injuries to their legs from the attackers’ firing and fell to the ground.

The attackers later fled the scene. The injured suspects identified three of the attackers as their accomplices.

The injured suspects were shifted to hospital for medical treatment. Police recovered four SMG shells and 13 shells of 9mm pistols from the spot.

A case was registered at Shalimar police station under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025

