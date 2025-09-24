Asia Cup: Bangladesh win toss, elect to bowl first in India Super 4 encounter

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first in their encounter with India in the Super 4 stage of the men’s Asia Cup.

Jaker Ali is captaining the Tigers as Litton Das is out due to an injury.

On Tuesday, Pakistan won by 5 wickets after restricting Sri Lanka to 133-8 to register their first win in the Super Four stage of the men’s Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier, Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in their match in Dubai on Saturday.

The top two teams from the Super Four will play the Asia Cup final in Dubai on September 28.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali (captain and wicket-keeper), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakravarthy.