Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In the end, they contributed to her team’s triumph. The Pakistan batter scored an unbeaten 121 in the series opener, following it up with 122 in the next game. Pakistan lost both the matches, so it was fitting that it was from Sidra’s bat that the winning runs came in the third game, the 33-year-old reaching half-century with a boundary. It was a consolation win but during the series, the Pakistan women’s team have not gone down without a fight, which augurs well as they head into next month’s Women’s ODI World Cup. The matches against South Africa were the first ODIs the team played since winning the World Cup qualifying tournament in April. They play two warm-ups — against Sri Lanka and South Africa — before squaring off against Bangladesh in their opening game of the global showpiece on Oct 2. Pakistan will play their matches in Sri Lanka following the arrangement agreed by the International Cricket Council that guarantees neutral venues for both Pakistan and India in tournaments held in either country. Pakistan will square off against India in their second game and it remains to be seen whether the animosity between the men’s teams of the two countries during the ongoing Asia Cup will be replicated in the women’s game.

Pakistan are heading into the World Cup with confidence, and the batters are scoring runs. Although the bowlers were not incisive enough in the first two matches against South Africa, they were clinical in the third — spinner Nashra Sandhu picked up six wickets — with Pakistan cruising to victory. Head coach Mohammad Wasim said later that the only thing the team needs to do is to work on how to better close out matches. If that works out, Pakistan’s women cricketers will inspire many more girls across the nation to pick up a bat and ball.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025