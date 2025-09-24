E-Paper | September 24, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Military training

News agencies Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 05:24am

There was no paper on Sept 24, 1950, on account of Eidul Azha. The following excerpt is from the previous day’s edition.

KARACHI: Every citizen of Pakistan will have military training in future if the Central Assembly in its next session accepts Mr Nur Ahmad’s resolution which urges … the Gover­n­ment to set up training centres for the purpose. Notices for 26 resolutions have so far been received from non-official members which are likely to be moved in the Assembly on Oct 3, it is learnt. …[A]nother resolution [by him] proposes the setting up of an All Pakistan Islamic Research Institute and Aca­demy… . … He proposes the establishment of a Military College at Chittagong, and an All Pakistan Medical Institute, the setting up of an anti-corruption committee … to help the anti-Corruption Department of the Gove­rn­m­ent and the appointment of a Central Famine Committee.

Mr H.H. Gezdar … urges … the Government to prepare immediately their policy with reg­ard to the maximum number of Muslim mig­rants from Bharat to be received in Pakistan which could be properly rehabilitated… .

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

