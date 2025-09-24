Share in the pie

BALOCHISTAN is a land blessed with rich natural resources, but its people remain poor and among the most deprived in Pakistan. The Riko Diq project is a symbol of this painful irony. Beneath its sandy mound lie minerals worth billions of dollars — an opportunity that could finally uplift Balochistan if managed with justice and sincerity.

For decades, Balochistan’s voice has been ignored. The Riko Diq project itself is a testament to this fact. It was first licensed to foreign companies in 1993 and later cancelled in 2011.

Today, Pakistan holds a 50 per cent stake in this $10 billion project, with a promise of jobs and development. But promises alone surely cannot heal decades of neglect.

There are many who are not comfortable with the way the province, they think, is treated. Heavy security operations and control over local lands and wealth create fear instead of trust. While the state argues these measures are for peace, many feel they have been locked out of decisions about their own future. This perception is dangerous because it helps the cause of those who try to widen the gap between the state and the people.

Riko Diq can be a turning point. The wealth of this land must first benefit the people who have lived there for generations. Schools, hospitals, potable water, jobs and roads should be the first fruits of this treasure. Local communities should have a seat at the table, not just promises from faraway offices. Balochistan needs dignity, respect and ownership. Let Riko Diq be remembered as a story of trust and transformation, not of exploitation.

Wasif Khaliq Dad

Rawalpindi

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025