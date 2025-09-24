A propaganda tool

AUTHORITARIAN governments and far-right groups around the world and across history have tended to turn towards the power of words to further their ulterior designs. It is done to make an otherwise unacceptable narrative acceptable, amplify resentment, target scapegoats and legitimise injustice. In simple words, the exploita-tion of words and narratives is merely an act of weaponisation of language.

Even in the most developed nations of the world, language has been used to further the propaganda of imperial machines for ages. For instance, whenever the United States targets another country militarily or economically, it is done “to liberate the people”, “get rid of the dicta- torship” and “make the world a peaceful place”. The British colonialists used language as a powerful tool to extend their policies, malign local culture, degrade the locals and create a hype of improvement in the lives of the people even though millions died due to starvation and poverty in the colonised territories.

In Pakistan, things have not been too different. Political rhetoric continues to revolve around the clichéd narrative of the “rule of law”, “justice, “free and fair elections”, “the power of the people”, “the sanctity of parliament”, and so on.

However, the worst example of this weaponisation of language can be seen in the ongoing genocide in Gaza where well over 60,000 Palestinians have been killed, and almost the entire infrastructure stands bulldozed by the Zionist forces of Israel.

Amid all these atrocities, the language used by Israel has been simply appalling. Israel does not starve the Palestinians; it “imposes calorie restrictions”. It does not establish ghettos; it constructs “safe zones”. It does not ethnically cleanse the area; it gives an option for “voluntary emigration”. Israel does not commit mass displacement; it opts for “humanitarian cities”. Unfortunately, media has played in the hands of the powers, making the grip of the powerful even stronger.

Asim Daud

Abbottabad

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025