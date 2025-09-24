EACH year, public offices mark national days with increasing grandeur, lavish displays, verbose banners and inflated budgets. But patriotism without purpose is hollow. When administrative agencies mount multi-paragraph messages on lampposts along highways no commuter can possibly read, it is not just poor communication. Everyone knows who is doing what and why. These are not acts of celebration. These are symptoms of insti- tutional disconnect, where public funds are spent without regard for public service.

Are there no better ways to celebrate? Without any noticeable exception at large, most public offices remain filthy, over-crowded, and fall undeniably short of serving the very public whose taxes fund their salaries, and to whom they owe not just service, but humility. The irony is hard to miss: while funds are poured into de-corative displays and ceremonial optics, no one tries to do what they are paid to do.

Instead of investing in banners no one reads and ephemeral props no one remembers, officials should try celebrating a national day by cleaning their offices, tidying their workstations, and reminding themselves that they are public servants, entrusted with responsibility, not just titles. They should pledge to honour their employment not with ceremonial displays, but through purpose. That would really be a celebration worth having.

Zishan Ahmad Siddiqi

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025