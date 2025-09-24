E-Paper | September 24, 2025

POTHOLES ON M-2

From the Newspaper Published September 24, 2025

POTHOLES ON M-2: I am seriously disappointed by the appalling state of the M-2 motorway, which I recently used from Lahore to Rawalpindi. The frequent potholes are seriously dangerous, es-pecially at high speeds, and can cause accidents. Besides, they can wreak havoc on vehicles’ tyres and suspension. Although I did notice some sporadic repair work, it is baffling that the potholes have remained unaddressed, severely compromising the driving experience. Why is the government investing in new motorways when the condition of the existing ones is fast deteriorating? The glaring inability of the authorities to carry out basic repairs raises serious questions about their priorities and competence.

Imaduddin Khan
Lahore

FIZZY DRINKS: The excessive use of carbonated and energy drinks among our youth has become a critical health concern. These drinks are often marketed as a quick boost to enhance stamina and energy, but they actually contain excessive amounts of caffeine and sugar, which cause hypertension, abnormal heart rate, obesity and other health-related issues. Although measures, like restricting their sales near school premises and proper labelling, have been taken by the Punjab Food Authority, the problem has persisted. The authorities must consider it a serious health issue, and enforce stricter mar-keting regulations, higher excise duties, and launch awareness campaigns in schools and colleges on a regular basis to keep our young generation healthy.

Aswad Khan
Kamalia

BATTLE ON HOLD: A few weeks ago, a post shared by a private concern announced a competition called ‘The Ultimate Knowledge Battle’. The com-petition was rescheduled due to security concerns. Unfortunately, the event has still not been held, and the organisers have not announced a new date. Thousands of students have submitted an entry fee of Rs1,000 each, and they have no idea what to do now. The government should take action against these organisers.

Aitazaz Ahmed
Khuzdar

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

