Man found guilty of attempt to assassinate US president

Reuters Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 05:23am

FORT PIERCE: A man found lurking with a gun near Donald Trump’s Florida golf course last year was found guilty on Tuesday of attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, US Attorney General Pam Bondi said on social media.

A jury found that Ryan Routh, 59, intended to kill Trump, then a former US president and Republican presidential candidate, when he pointed a rifle through a fence while Trump was golfing at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. He was also found guilty on the four other charges he faced, including impeding a federal agent and weapons offenses. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Routh fled without firing a shot after a US Secret Service agent patrolling the course ahead of Trump spotted Routh and the rifle and opened fire, according to witness testimony in the case. This plot was carefully crafted and deadly serious, prosecutor John Shipley said at the start of the trial, adding that without the intervention of the Secret Service agent, Donald Trump would not be alive.

The 12-day trial in federal court in Fort Pierce, Florida, unfolded in the aftermath of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which again thrust the growth of political violence in the US to the center of the national conversation.

Trump was targeted in two assassination attempts, including one that wounded him in the ear, during his presidential campaign .

“Today’s guilty verdict against would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh illustrates the Department of Justices commitment to punishing those who engage in political violence,” Bondi said in a statement on X.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

