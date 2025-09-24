E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Spain defends use of abuse prevention bracelets following glitches

AFP Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 05:23am

MADRID: The Spanish government insisted on Tuesday that women were safe despite rep­orted malfunctions of protective electronic bracelets designed to keep them at a distance from their abusers.

The attorney general’s office said in its annual report that the bracelets, which alert victims if their abuser breaches a restraining order, experienced technical problems following a data migration linked to a change in provider.

The malfunctions caused distress for victims and led to “a large number of provisional dismissals or acquittals” in cases involving rest­raining order violations, the report said.

Government spokeswoman Pilar Alegria acknowledged that a “period of transition” from June to November 2024 revealed an anomaly but said it was “corrected and resolved”, adding that “technology is not infallible”.

“Women have been protected and have always been safe before, during, and after,” she said during a press conference following a weekly cabinet meeting.

Opposition lawmakers quickly criticised the government, prompting the attorney general’s office to issue a statement saying the “isolated problems” were resolved by the end of 2024.

Officials said cases of alleged restraining order violations dismissed due to the technical problems were reopened once the data was recovered.

Equality Minister Ana Redondo defended the system and said a new tender for the devices would be issued in the coming months.

“There can be incide­nts, but to say that these incidents put women at risk — no, please, that is absolutely and radically false,” she said in an interview with Spanish public television.

Opposition lawmakers remain unconvinced and have demanded Red­ondo’s resignation. Alicia Garcia, spokesperson for the main opposition conservative Popular Party in the Senate, called the glitches “criminal negligence” and accused the minister of lying about the system’s safety.

Since taking office in 2018, Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has made feminism and combating violence against women a central focus of his policies.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tirah controversy
24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

THE tragic loss of civilian lives in explosions in KP’s Tirah valley highlights the need for greater transparency...
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...
Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...