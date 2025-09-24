E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Djokovic to play Shanghai Masters

AFP Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 05:23am

PARIS: Former world number one Novak Djokovic will play at the Shanghai Masters event next month, tournament organisers announced on Tuesday.

“He’s back... Our 4-time champ will return to Shanghai this year,” organisers posted on social media ahead of the event’s start on Oct 1.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has not played in an official match since his defeat in the semi-finals of the US Open to Carlos Alcaraz earlier in September.

Following that loss, the 38-year-old remained vague about his schedule for the end of the season, having played significantly fewer tournaments in 2025 than in previous years.

The world number four had only committed to playing the 250 event in Athens from Nov 2-8, which replaced the Belgrade tournament on this year’s calendar.

His participation in the Paris Masters (Oct 27-Nov 2) and the ATP Finals in Turin (Nov 9-16) — the two biggest tournaments scheduled after Shanghai — is yet to be confirmed.

Djokovic won the Shanghai tournament in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2018.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

