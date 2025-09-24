Marseille inflict first defeat of season on PSG

MARSEILLE: An early goal by defender Nayef Aguerd gave Olympique de Marseille a 1-0 win over reigning champions Paris St-Germain on Monday, a rare success against their great rivals in a game delayed 24 hours by storms in southern France.

Moroccan defender Aguerd, signed just before the recent transfer deadline from West Ham United, scored his second goal in as many Ligue 1 appearances for his new club with five minutes gone at the Velodrome.

PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier came for a deflected Mason Green­wood cross but got nothing on the ball, allowing Aguerd to head into the unguarded net and score the only goal of the game.

“We are not used to losing games,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique, whose side were undefeated in Ligue 1 last season until the end of April. “I thought we played well and deserved a bit more.”

The fixture, the biggest in French football, was scheduled to go ahead on Sunday but was called off because local authorities feared forecast heavy rainfall would be a significant risk for both players and spectators.

Luis Enrique pushed forward Achraf Hakimi, due to Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue out because of injuries, from his usual right-back position to the wing, but it was still a strong Paris team.

Nevertheless, Marseille held onto the lead following the early goal to claim a first home league victory against PSG since November 2011.

Aguerd’s goal was the first time they had even found the net at home to PSG in Ligue 1 since 2017. Amine Gouiri hit the bar soon after as Marseille sought to add to their advantage.

The home side also had a goal disallowed for offside in the first half, before goalkeeper Geron­imo Rulli made a couple of key saves to deny the visitors after the break.

Marseille saw the game out, although not before fiery coach Roberto De Zerbi was shown a late red card on the touchline.

It is a first loss of the season for PSG, who had won their first four matches in Ligue 1. They fall off the top of the table, behind AS Monaco on goals scored.

Both teams have 12 points, as do Olympique Lyonnais and Strasbourg who complete the top four.

Marseille are up to sixth, three points adrift of the leading quartet.

“It’s one of the best days since I arrived. I came here for the Velodrome and to beat PSG, the team that represents power, that has been winning without rival for years, which I don’t accept in my philosophy,” De Zerbi told reporters.

“I think we deserved to win against a team who are defining an era, a bit like Arrigo Sacchi’s Milan did, or Guardiola’s Barcelona. They play football differently and that gives added value to my players’ performance.”

