E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Stokes ‘on track’ for Ashes as England announce squad

AFP Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 05:23am

LONDON: England captain Ben Stokes is “on track” for the Ashes despite a recent shoulder injury, selectors said on Tuesday as they handed part-time spinner Will Jacks a surprise place in the squad for the Test series in Australia.

Stokes missed the final Test defeat against India at the Oval, which started on July 31, as the tourists levelled the series at 2-2.

But England chiefs said the talismanic all-rounder “remains on track to be available” for the start of the hotly anticipated five-Test series against a arch-rivals Australia, beginning in Perth on Nov 21.

Stokes’s ability to play a full role with the ball remains in doubt following his recent injury.

Jacks has largely been viewed as a white-ball specialist during his international career, winning his only two Test caps in Pakistan nearly three years ago.

The 26-year-old all-rounder has effectively been selected as a back-up off-spinner to Shoaib Bashir, preferred to Jack Leach, Liam Dawson and Rehan Ahmed.

He has a career haul of 49 first-class wickets at 42.22 and a total of 15 across formats for his country.

Somerset’s Bashir is available again following a finger injury.

Harry Brook has been confirmed as England’s vice-captain, replacing Ollie Pope, who is in the 16-man squad as a batsman.

Durham fast bowler Mark Wood returns after missing the whole of the English season with a knee injury, while fellow quick Archer is only two Tests into his comeback in the format after four years of fitness setbacks.

Durham seamer Matt­hew Potts was selected despite last playing a Test in December 2024.

England drew 2-2 with Australia on home turf in the most recent Ashes series, in 2023, but have not won Down Under since 2010/2011.

The first Test starts in Perth, with further mat­ches in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

England also named squads for a white-ball tour of New Zealand before the Ashes, including three T20s and three One-day Internationals.

Squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wicket-keeper), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

