Inquiry against ‘fake court registrar’ assigned to FIA

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 05:23am

HYDERABAD: A link judge of the local Accountability Court has appointed an assistant director of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct an inquiry against an official, Mohammad Salman Alam, who has been serving as ‘registrar’ of the accountability court.

A direct complaint against him was filed by a lawyer, Sarmad Sattar Laghari, under Section 200 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) read with Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.

The complainant submitted in court that the Federal Ministry of Law and Justice had, through its Sept 9, 2024 notification, clarified that no post of registrar (BS-19) exists in the Accountability Court of Hyderabad.

He claimed that Salman Alam was an employee of the Customs Appellate Tribunal, Karachi, and had been serving as a ‘private secretary’ in BS-18. He said the official was entitled only to normal pay and allowances as admissible under his pay scale.

He prayed the court to take cognizance of offences committed by the accused and order an inquiry / investigation by FIA into his posting and act of illegally drawing salary as ‘registrar, Accountability Court-I, Hyderabad’. He cited the law ministry’s Sept 13, 2024 notification formally withdrawing Mr Alam’s placement order, and stated that despite the fact, the accused continued to pose himself as registrar and to draw such salary.

The complainant said that Mr Alam had been exercising DDO’s (drawing & disbursing officer’s) powers in the Accountability Court-I, Hyderabad and used to authorise financial transactions and disbursements without lawful competence.

The Special Judge of the Anti-Corruption (Central), Ashok Kumar Dodeeja, who is working as the link judge for the Accountability Court, Hyderabad, passed his order on the plea on Sept 20, according to a copy of the order shared by the lawyer on Tuesday.

The court has asked the FIA investigator to submit his report within the next 15 days when the complainant would also appear in court.

Mohammad Salman Alam, when contacted by Dawn, said that he would submit his relevant papers when the matter would be investigated under court’s order.

