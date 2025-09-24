Murad reaffirms zero-tolerance policy against dacoits

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered strict enforcement of his government’s zero-tolerance policy against dacoits in the katcha (riverine) areas.

He made these remarks while presiding over a high-level meeting on security operations in the katcha areas at the CM House on Tuesday. It was attended by senior provincial ministers, the Karachi corps commander, Sindh chief secretary and other senior civil and military officials.

The meeting was informed that since October 2024, technology-driven operations in katcha have been intensified, resulting in 760 targeted and 352 search operations. Since January 2024, about 159 dacoits have been killed, 823 arrested and eight most-wanted outlaws eliminated.

During these operations, 962 weapons of various types were recovered.

The CM reviewed the security situation in the katcha region, with decisions taken on accelerating law enforcement and intelligence-based operations against dacoits.

He emphasised that all possible measures would be employed to restore peace, including strict action against criminal elements. “We are determined to make the katcha region peaceful through tough action when necessary, but those willing to surrender will be allowed to reform,” Shah said.

The meeting also discussed long-term development plans for katcha, including roads, schools, hospitals, dispensaries, transport facilities and the under-construction Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge.

‘Action against tanker mafia’

Ordering a strict action against the water mafia in Karachi, the CM said: “We will not allow mafias to exploit the people. Water is a public right, and it must be protected at all costs.”

He made these remarks while reviewing the Karachi’s water supply challenges at CM House on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed measures to curb illegal hydrant and tanker operations. It was reported that 243 illegal hydrants have been demolished, 212 FIRs registered, and 103 individuals arrested. Tankers have been registered with QR codes to ensure transparency.

These measures have resulted in an additional Rs60 million in revenue for the Water Board. The CM reiterated a strict zero-tolerance policy against illegal hydrants.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025