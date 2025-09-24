E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Murad reaffirms zero-tolerance policy against dacoits

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 05:23am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered strict enforcement of his government’s zero-tolerance policy against dacoits in the katcha (riverine) areas.

He made these remarks while presiding over a high-level meeting on security operations in the katcha areas at the CM House on Tuesday. It was attended by senior provincial ministers, the Karachi corps commander, Sindh chief secretary and other senior civil and military officials.

The meeting was informed that since October 2024, technology-driven operations in katcha have been intensified, resulting in 760 targeted and 352 search operations. Since January 2024, about 159 dacoits have been killed, 823 arrested and eight most-wanted outlaws eliminated.

During these operations, 962 weapons of various types were recovered.

The CM reviewed the security situation in the katcha region, with decisions taken on accelerating law enforcement and intelligence-based operations against dacoits.

He emphasised that all possible measures would be employed to restore peace, including strict action against criminal elements. “We are determined to make the katcha region peaceful through tough action when necessary, but those willing to surrender will be allowed to reform,” Shah said.

The meeting also discussed long-term development plans for katcha, including roads, schools, hospitals, dispensaries, transport facilities and the under-construction Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge.

‘Action against tanker mafia’

Ordering a strict action against the water mafia in Karachi, the CM said: “We will not allow mafias to exploit the people. Water is a public right, and it must be protected at all costs.”

He made these remarks while reviewing the Karachi’s water supply challenges at CM House on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed measures to curb illegal hydrant and tanker operations. It was reported that 243 illegal hydrants have been demolished, 212 FIRs registered, and 103 individuals arrested. Tankers have been registered with QR codes to ensure transparency.

These measures have resulted in an additional Rs60 million in revenue for the Water Board. The CM reiterated a strict zero-tolerance policy against illegal hydrants, stating, “We will not allow mafias to exploit the people of Karachi. Water is a public right, and it must be protected at all costs.”

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tirah controversy
24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

THE tragic loss of civilian lives in explosions in KP’s Tirah valley highlights the need for greater transparency...
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...
Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...