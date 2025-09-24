E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Probe ordered after couple ‘carry newborn, oxygen cylinder’ to X-ray unit

Our Correspondent Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 05:23am
THE couple carrying their baby and an oxygen cylinder walks to an X-ray unit at Mithi Civil Hospital.—Dawn
THE couple carrying their baby and an oxygen cylinder walks to an X-ray unit at Mithi Civil Hospital.—Dawn

MITHI: District Health Officer (DHO) of Thar­parkar Dr Lekhraj Saran­gani has ordered an inqu­iry to ascertain facts about a couple having been made to carry their newborn and an oxygen cylinder to an X-ray unit, blocks away from the paediatric ward of Mithi Civil Hospital.

He took the action after a picture showing the you­ng man carrying the cylinder on his shoulder and his wife carrying the infant in her lap went viral on the social media on Tuesday.

The couple and their rela­tives told local reporters that they were asked to take the baby to an X-ray unit across several blocks of the hospital by themselves as the ward’s X-ray machine and oxygen supply line had not been functioning.

The DHO issued a letter to the civil surgeon to seek his explanation. He said making the couple to shift the baby with an oxygen cylinder in such a manner “is highly objectionable”. He said the inquiry committee should fix the res­ponsi­bility for the lapse.

The couple’s relatives also complained that neither an ambulance was available nor was there any arrangement in place at the hospital for the shifting of in-house patients from one block to the other.

However, medical superin­tendent Dr Harish Jagani refuted the claim insisting that all such facilities were available at the hospital and its wards. He said oxygen supply, essential medicines, medical examination facilities and doctors, including child specialists and gynaecologists, were also available.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

