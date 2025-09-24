Strike in Sindh over cut in pension

LARKANA: Government employees in many cities, towns and villages of Sindh observed a strike on Tuesday in response to a call given by the Sindh Employees Alliance (SEA).

The alliance is agitating against the recently introduced ‘black law’ under which pension has been reduced from 63.5pc to just 15pc. It also demands other rightful allowances and facilities continued to be extended to all government employees. It had called for a ‘province-wide’ strike for Tuesday.

In Larkana, a complete shutdown of educational institutions, health facilities and government offices was observed. Government employees observed a pen-down and tools-down strike rendering their departments non-functional.

Teachers, paramedics and staff of various departments also wore black armbands at their workplaces and protest demonstrations. They also displayed banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands.

The main ODPs at the Chandka Medical College Hospital Complex remained shut as the workers had put locks on the main gates.

They demanded reversal of the notification regarding deductions in the name of ‘pension reforms’, grant of disparity reduction allowance, increase in salaries in accordance with the inflation, and group insurance and benevolent fund to be paid at the time of retirement.

They warned that if the demands were not met, hundreds of government employees would hold a demonstration and sit-in outside Bilawal House in Karachi on October 6.

In Sujawal, the protest by agitating government employees brought the routine life in Sujawal to a standstill as they enforced closure of schools, colleges, departments and deputy commissioner’s office.

A large number of protesters along with civil society activists held rallies and sit-ins at different places in the district.

Government employees in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Naushahro Feroze and districts boycotted their duties to observe the strike and held protest demonstrations in various towns.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025