PPP for waiving off power bills in flood-hit areas

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 05:24am

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that Punjab has been worst hit in the recent floods, and demanded the government waive off electricity bills of the flood-affected people.

He was addressing a ceremony held here on Tuesday to distribute cash among the flood-hit people, organised by the local PPP chapter. A sum of Rs10,000 was given to each of the 100 flood-hit families, who were residing in Theme Park, Barkat Colony, Mohlanwal and Khaliq Nagar.

He said that millions of people have been affected by the floods across the country, which destroyed their houses and crops, and swept away their livestock.

“In this critical hour, we all have to consider the suffering of the victims as our own and go to them and share their sorrows.”

The former prime minister said that like the 2005 earthquake, philanthropists should come forward to help the flood-hit people, adding that the PPP would keep raising its voice on every forum for the affected people.

He said that the farmers were worst hit by the flood as their fields had been submerged, rendering them unable to sow anything there.

He appreciated the Punjab government’s package for the farmers.

Information Secretary Shahzad Cheema hoped that the nation would jointly fight the climate change, adding that encroachments in the courses of the rivers should be checked.

He demanded a package for the affected farmers for the next three years.

MNA Samina Khalid Ghurki also appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to waive off electricity bills in the flood-affected areas for six months and give relief to the affected farmers in repaying their fertilisers and seed loans.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

