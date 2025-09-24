E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Plea to stop DG passports from work rejected

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 05:24am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday dismissed a miscellaneous application seeking a restraining order against the functioning of Director General (DG) Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi.

Justice Khalid Ishaq took up the application filed by Asif Khitchi.

A law officer submitted a reply on behalf of the interior ministry, stating that the appointment was made in light of recent amendments to the Civil Servants Act.

He argued that under the amended law, the prime minister had the authority to appoint bureaucrats to such positions.

DG Passports’ counsel, Safdar Shaheen Pirzada, contended that when a specific law exists, rules remain subordinate. He asked the court to dismiss the petition as baseless.

On the other hand, the petitioner argued that the appointment had been made in violation of merit and rules. He requested the court to set aside the impugned appointment and extension in the functioning of the director general.

After hearing the arguments from the parties, Justice Ishaq dismissed the stay application and sought final arguments on the main petition against the appointment of the respondent DG passports.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tirah controversy
24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

THE tragic loss of civilian lives in explosions in KP’s Tirah valley highlights the need for greater transparency...
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...
Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...