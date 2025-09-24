Plea to stop DG passports from work rejected

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday dismissed a miscellaneous application seeking a restraining order against the functioning of Director General (DG) Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi.

Justice Khalid Ishaq took up the application filed by Asif Khitchi.

A law officer submitted a reply on behalf of the interior ministry, stating that the appointment was made in light of recent amendments to the Civil Servants Act.

He argued that under the amended law, the prime minister had the authority to appoint bureaucrats to such positions.

DG Passports’ counsel, Safdar Shaheen Pirzada, contended that when a specific law exists, rules remain subordinate. He asked the court to dismiss the petition as baseless.

On the other hand, the petitioner argued that the appointment had been made in violation of merit and rules. He requested the court to set aside the impugned appointment and extension in the functioning of the director general.

After hearing the arguments from the parties, Justice Ishaq dismissed the stay application and sought final arguments on the main petition against the appointment of the respondent DG passports.

