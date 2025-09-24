Passenger with fake visa offloaded

GUJRAT: A passenger was offloaded at the Sialkot International Airport on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to travel to the Netherlands on a fake visa.

A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) official said that during the scrutiny of passengers, the travel documents of Gohar Nayab, a resident of Sialkot, was found to be suspicious. Upon further investigation, he said, that the Netherlands visa stamped on the passport was found to be fake. As a result, he was offloaded from the flight, he added.

He said that the passenger claimed that a human trafficker named Amir Badar took Rs2.4 million from him to send him to Europe. He further claimed that the agent had arranged the visa, which was now found to be fake.

The passenger was later handed over to the FIA Gujranwala circle anti-human trafficking cell for further legal action.

