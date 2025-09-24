Man held for rape

SARGODHA: A man was arrested for allegedly entrapping a woman through a job scam on social media and later raping her.

According to sources, a local of Bhera area offered a job to a 23-year-old woman and took her to Islamabad.

There, he allegedly kept her in custody for seven days and forcibly raped her. Later, he brought her back to Bhera in a private vehicle and let her go.

The Bhera police station registered a case under Section 376 of the PPC on the complaint of the victim’s husband and arrested the accused.

DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf sought a report and ordered the police to complete the investigation.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025