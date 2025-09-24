E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Peace walk at Ghazi University

A Correspondent Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 05:24am

DERA GHAZI KHAN: A seminar and symbolic peace walk were organised by the Ghazi University’s Department of Islamic Studies to mark the International Day of Peace.

During the seminar, speakers emphasised the critical need for peace in the present world. They highlighted that war and bloodshed, no matter where they occurred, were never confined to borders and their consequences ripple across the globe. They said that the youth were often the most affected, as conflict threatened their education, aspirations and future.

The speakers drew attention to the humanitarian crisis in Palestine and Gaza, noting that the ongoing atrocities there had shaken the collective conscience of the world. The suffering of innocent children, women, and civilians had sent a clear message: “Without peace, neither development nor prosperity was possible. Therefore, the urgent and lasting establishment of peace was the foremost need of our time.”

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

