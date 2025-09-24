Flood damage assessment begins in Kot Momin tehsil

SARGODHA: Flood damage assessment has begun for the 41 villages of Kot Momin tehsil of Sargodha.

In a meeting held for accurate estimation of losses in the flood-affected villages of Kot Momin, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan said that it was necessary to estimate the losses accurately and transparently so that rehabilitation and relief measures could be taken effectively.

The meeting was told that the survey would start from today (Wednesday). It was informed that the government had developed a modern application through which a record of damage to houses, livestock, deaths and crops would be compiled.

The meeting was informed that the district administration had completed 60 percent of the survey by forming three sectors and creating 25 teams for the final survey. Each team had been tasked to complete the survey in two villages.

The government had set a deadline of one month for the survey, however, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem had set a target of Oct 10 for the completing of the work.

Commissioner also directs to intensify anti-dengue activities in flood-affected areas

The commissioner directed that the same spirit and transparency should be maintained in the third phase of rehabilitation so that no deserving person was deprived of government assistance. He directed to intensify the anti-dengue activities in the flood-affected areas and to keep all institutions, including the health, livestock and agriculture departments active in the field. He said that the Punjab government had been using all possible resources to solve the problems of the affected people.

It is pertinent to mention here that during her visit, the Punjab chief minister had assured the flood affectees that they would start getting relief cheques within a week.

INQUIRY: On the request of a citizen, the medical superintendent of Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital has ordered an inquiry against a ward boy for allegedly making fake medico-legal certificates in exchange for money.

As per the complainant, ward boy Ghulam Qadir created medico-legal certificates which were used to implicate citizens in false cases.

The MS directed officials to complete the inquiry within a week and submit its findings.

FIRE: Belongings worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were burnt to ashes in a fire that broke out in a house in Sargodha due to a short circuit.

As per details, a short circuit caused a fire in the house of Jafar Mughal in Chak 138-SB of Sillanwali Town of Sargodha.

On receiving the information, a Rescue 1122 team brought the fire under control. However, belongings worth hundreds of thousand of rupees were burnt in the fire.

ACCIDENT: Four people, including a man, his wife and son, were injured in a collision between two dumpers.

According to police, a high-speed dumper collided with another dumper on the Talibwala Bridge on the Sargodha-Lahore Road. In the collision, Allah Dutta, 53, his wife Najma Khatun, 50, son Izhan Ali, 14, and Arsalan, 28, were seriously injured.

They were shifted to the Kot Momin THQ and the police were investigating.

A day earlier, a father and son were crushed to death by a dumper at the Shahpur Lak Mor.

DROWN: Two youths drowned while bathing in the river Jhelum on Tuesday.

According to details, Habibullah (18) and Rafi (17) drowned while bathing in the river at Noorpur Thal Laghari in Khushab. The body of one youth was recovered in a rescue operation and handed over to the heirs, while a search operation was underway for the other teenager.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025