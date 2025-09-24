Transferred police officers refuse to vacate official residences

ISLAMABAD: At least 15 police officers from the Police Service of Pakistan have continued to occupy government accommodation in Police Lines Headquarters despite being transferred from Islamabad police years ago, Dawn has learnt.

Sources in the police said the officers include three deputy inspectors general, two senior superintendents of police and nine superintendents of police. Of the total 15, six are stationed with Punjab police, three with KP police, two with the Federal Investigation Agency and one with Sindh police.

The Islamabad police served notices to these officers in the last week of August, asking them to vacate the government accommodations located inside Police Lines Headquarters, but no response was received.

The notices stated, “I am writing to formally request the vacation of government accommodation at Police Lines Headquarters, H-11, Islamabad, which was allotted to you during your posting with Islamabad police.

As per the official record, you were transferred from Islamabad police; however, the residence is still under your occupation despite your transfer. Government houses at Police Lines Headquarters are designated exclusively for officers actively serving in Islamabad police. Continued occupancy constitutes a breach of government regulations and impedes our ability to provide housing to officers currently posted in Islamabad.”

The notices further requested the officers to vacate the accommodation within seven days of receiving the letter and hand over the keys to the authorities.

However, none of the officers replied, prompting reminders to be sent through the heads of their respective departments and police forces, including IGPs of Punjab, KP and Sindh. The reminders stated, “It is submitted that the police officer presently serving in your department is in occupation of government residence at Police Lines Headquarters, Islamabad, which was allotted to him while he was posted in capital police. The officer may kindly be directed to vacate the accommodation within seven days of receipt of this letter and hand over the keys to the authorities.”

In response, only one officer, currently serving in Punjab police, replied and requested that the capital police consider his case as his family was residing in the house. No further action was taken on his request.

A house each was allotted to four different DIGs in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2023. They were transferred from Islamabad police in 2020, 2021, 2021 and 2024, respectively. Of the four houses, three remain locked and unused, while one is still occupied by the family of a DIG.

Two SSPs were allotted houses in 2013 and 2019 and were transferred in 2018 and 2021. Both houses remain locked and unused.

Similarly, several SPs were allotted houses between 2013 and 2022 and transferred between 2018 and 2024.

Five houses allotted to them remain locked and unused, while the families of four SPs continue to live in the accommodations.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025