Couple gunned down

TAXILA: A couple was gunned down along Attock Road in Fatehjang Police station on Monday, police said.

The victims were identified as 28-year-old Rizwan Zafar, a native of Jand and official of rescue 1122 Attock and his 27-year-old wife.

Police sources while quoting the family of the victim said that the couple was gunned down over a matrimonial issue.

According to investigators, the incident occurred when the couple left their house and was intercepted by two unidentified men who opened indiscriminate fire. Rizwan sustained five bullets while his wife was shot twice, and both died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 officials reached the scene and shifted the bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Fatehjang, for medico-legal formalities.

A case has been registered against unidentified attackers, and further investigation is underway.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025