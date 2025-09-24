E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Couple gunned down

A Correspondent Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 05:24am

TAXILA: A couple was gunned down along Attock Road in Fatehjang Police station on Monday, police said.

The victims were identified as 28-year-old Rizwan Zafar, a native of Jand and official of rescue 1122 Attock and his 27-year-old wife.

Police sources while quoting the family of the victim said that the couple was gunned down over a matrimonial issue.

According to investigators, the incident occurred when the couple left their house and was intercepted by two unidentified men who opened indiscriminate fire. Rizwan sustained five bullets while his wife was shot twice, and both died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 officials reached the scene and shifted the bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Fatehjang, for medico-legal formalities.

A case has been registered against unidentified attackers, and further investigation is underway.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tirah controversy
24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

THE tragic loss of civilian lives in explosions in KP’s Tirah valley highlights the need for greater transparency...
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...
Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...