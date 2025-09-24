Crackdown launched on subletting stalls in H-9 bazaar

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA), Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), has launched crackdown on subletting stalls in the H-9 Weekly Bazaar.

“The directorate has made it clear that no stall has been cancelled arbitrarily and all actions are being taken strictly in line with rules and allotment conditions,” says a press release issued by DMA on Tuesday.

It said that following repeated complaints from citizens, a comprehensive survey was conducted during March and April. Out of 2,743 stalls, 716 were found to have been sublet, with the original allottees absent on repeated occasions.

Notices were issued in all such cases, and stall holders were provided an opportunity to appeal. Many appeared before MCI and submitted affidavits undertaking to personally operate their stalls in the future, upon which their notices were withdrawn.

However, where repeat violations were observed or no affidavit was submitted, cancellations were initiated. To date, 10 stalls have been cancelled, including cases illegally sublet to foreign nationals.”

It said that steps have also been taken for women’s economic empowerment. By utilizing vacant Utility Store stalls, a dedicated ladies’ section has been created in the H-9 Bazaar.

Sixteen stalls have already been allotted to women after a transparent process involving public notices and interviews. Chief Officer Metropolitian Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Dr. Anam Fatima stated that MCI remains fully committed to ensuring transparency, safeguarding the interests of genuine stall holders, and addressing citizens’ concerns in accordance with the law.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025