No headway in talks between jirga, govt delegation

KHYBER: A deadlock emerged during negotiations between a jirga of tribesmen from Bara and Tirah and an official delegation headed by the commissioner of Peshawar in the backdrop of Tirah incident on Monday in which 21 people lost their lives.

Sources said that the jirga demanded of corps commander Peshawar and chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to apologise to the bereaved families alongside holding dialogue with the representative jirga for restoration of lasting peace in Tirah with safety of ordinary tribesmen.

They said that the jirga on behalf of the affected families also rejected any compensation for the deceased announced by the provincial government.

The jirga members informed the official delegation that they reserved the right to speak to both national and international media and place before them facts with solid proofs regarding the Monday’s incident in Tirah valley.

Meanwhile, a large number of police was deputed at the exit points of Bara near Hayatabad Ring Road towards Peshawar on Tuesday to prevent protesting tribesmen from marching towards Peshawar.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025