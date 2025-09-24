Two ‘criminals’ killed in Charsadda encounter

CHARSADDA: Two suspected criminals were killed and two others managed to escape during an exchange of fire with the police at a checkpoint in the jurisdiction of Parang police station here on Tuesday.

The police recovered two Kalashnikovs and two motorcycles during the operation.

According to a statement, the police received information that four suspected criminals were entering the area via the service road from Peshawar on two motorcycles.

Acting on the information, a police team led by DSP city Zardad Ali Khan set up a checkpoint near Shara Majoki area.

The statement said when the suspects arrived at the scene and were signalled to stop, they turned their motorcycles around and opened indiscriminate fire on the police while fleeing.

The policemen returned fire in self-defence, killing two attackers on the spot, while their two accomplices managed to escape.

The deceased were identified as Shah Saud and Rokhail of Akbarpura, Nowshera. According to the police, the deceased were involved in a recent shooting incident in Derb Majoki, in which a constable, Fasihuddin was martyred and an assistant sub-inspector, Qaiser Khan was injured.

One of the deceased – Shah Saud – was also wanted by Akbarpura police in cases of murder, robbery and other serious crimes. Two Kalashnikovs and two motorcycles were recovered from the scene.

Police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the fleeing suspects.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025