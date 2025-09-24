Lower Dir residents stage sit-in against ‘illegal’ mining

LOWER DIR/KOHAT: Elders and residents of Katan Dushkhel area of Lower Dir on Tuesday staged a sit-in against ‘illegal mining’ in the area, and demanded immediate cancellation of the lease agreement.

The protesters warned that if their demand was not met, they would stage a strong protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office.

Addressing the gathering, elders, including Maulana Noor Saleem, Dr Riazuddin, Johar Ali and others, alleged that contractors had been extracting precious stones from Katan mountains for the past eight years, causing environmental pollution.

They said lives of students of seminaries and schools situated just across the mountain were at risk. A day earlier, they added a huge rock had fallen on a house, but fortunately no major damage occurred.

Kohat admin launches crackdown on placer gold miners

The speakers complained that trucks weighing up to 45 tonnes, instead of the permitted eight tonnes, were plying the area daily, damaging roads. They added that natural springs had dried up and the local graveyard was also being affected due to constant mining.

The elders claimed that neither the relevant departments were taken into confidence nor public consultation was held before awarding the lease. They warned that if the ‘irresponsible mining’ was not stopped, they would shift their sit-in to the DC office and even consider boycotting national immunisation campaigns, including the anti-polio drive.

Later, the Timergara assistant commissioner visited the site, reviewed the situation and assured the residents that their grievances would be addressed.

However, the protesters announced that their sit-in would continue until their demand was accepted.

Meanwhile, the Kohat district administration launched a crackdown on illegal mining, particularly placer gold extraction, following a high-level meeting chaired by deputy commissioner Rahimullah Mehsud on Tuesday.

The meeting, attended by the police officials, assistant commissioners, representatives of the minerals and forestry departments and leaseholders, was briefed that unlawful mining was causing heavy losses to valuable resources while damaging agricultural land and the environment.

Mr Mehsud said illegal mining would not be tolerated anywhere in the district, directing law enforcement agencies to take immediate action against those involved. Officials said special teams will be formed to keep a check on the illegal practice.

Separately, minority leader and provincial advisory committee member Riaz Rahi met DC Rahimulla Mehsud and discussed issues faced by religious minorities. He highlighted the issues, including security of worship places, implementation of job quotas and access to education and health facilities.

The deputy commissioner assured him that the administration was committed to resolving minority community’s issues on a priority basis.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025