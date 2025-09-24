E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Charsadda villagers seek repair of school

Our Correspondent Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 05:24am

CHARSADDA: Residents have demanded reconstruction of destroyed building of Government Girls Primary School Farmanabad, Uthmanzai.

For the past three years, the school, located in the suburban village of the district, has been deprived of basic facilities.

Since the boundary wall of the school collapsed, it has not been rebuilt owing to which nearly 300 students are forced to study under the open sky in scorching heat and biting cold. Locals said that neither clean drinking water, nor bathrooms were built for girl students. Students used broken chairs and floor mats in absence of proper furniture, they told Dawn.

They alleged that Charsadda education department had completely ignored the school. Multiple visits by district education officer also proved to be mere formalities as no practical steps were taken despite repeated promises, they said.

Village council chairman Pir Junaid said that he repeatedly informed relevant authorities about the condition of school, but to no avail.

Students and their parents demanded of government to rebuild boundary wall of the school immediately. They said that clean drinking water and bathrooms should be provided to students and staff, otherwise they would be compelled to stage protest.

The district education officer, Fanoos Jamal, when contacted, said that a detailed report regarding the school was submitted funds were sought for its repair. He said that that all resources were being utilised to improve the condition of schools in the district.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

