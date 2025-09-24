Study on displaced, migrant children launched

PESHAWAR: The National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC), in collaboration with Unicef Pakistan and with support from the government of the Netherlands, on Tuesday launched a study on the situation of displaced and migrant children in the country along with an accompanying policy brief.

The study, titled “Generating Evidence on Internally Displaced Children, Afghan Child Migrants and Forcibly Displaced Children in Pakistan,” provides the first consolidated evidence on the experiences, vulnerabilities and protection needs of some of the country’s marginalised children, including internally displaced minors, Afghan migrant children and those forced to flee due to conflict, natural disasters or other crises, according to an official release.

It added that every child was a child first and foremost.

“No matter who they are or where they come from, every child deserves protection, dignity, and their rights,” said Sharmeela Rassool, Deputy Representative (Programmes) at Unicef Pakistan.

She said the research offered vital evidence to strengthen inclusive systems so no child in Pakistan was left behind.

According to the study, displacement for children often results in loss of identity, disrupted education, limited access to healthcare, and increased risks of child labour, early marriage, violence, and exploitation.

The policy brief issued alongside the report outlined five key recommendations for policymakers including expanding access to child protection services for all children, strengthening child protection systems through inclusive approaches, improving coordination and data-sharing mechanisms, raising awareness to ensure equal protection and enhancing communication with families about available services.

A panel discussion, moderated by Dr Mehek Naeem, member of NCRC (Punjab), featured representatives from UNHCR, the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission and the Balochistan social welfare department.

The panel highlighted both challenges and opportunities in advancing child rights in displacement contexts.

