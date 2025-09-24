Body of ‘terrorist’ found in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: The body of a ‘terrorist’ who was killed in a clash with armed volunteers of a peace committee was found in the mountains near Kherukhel Pacca area here on Tuesday.

A police official said that a police party reached the place and shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital, Lakki Marwat.

He identified the killed terrorist as Haroon Shah, a resident of Shah Hasankhel, Dera Ismail Khan, saying that his fleeing accomplices had left his body in the mountains.

On Monday, armed villagers had repelled possible terrorist attacks on government installations and law enforcers by terrorists in the Kherukhel Pacca area of the district. The official said that the terrorists had come to the rural locality for the execution of their nefarious plan, but armed villagers and members of the peace committee engaged them, leading to a fierce gunfight.

He said that a large police contingent along with armoured personnel carriers also reached the area and took part in the gun battle. After an intense exchange of fire, the terrorists fled and disappeared in the mountains.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025