E-Paper | September 23, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Fulbright accord

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 08:30am

KARACHI: A sum of about Rs 10 lakhs will be made available annually to finance studies, research projects and other educational activities of and for Americans in approved educational institutions in Pakistan, according to an agreement reached with the United States of America, says a Press note issued in Karachi on Friday [Sept 22].

This agreement which was signed by Mr Fazlur Rahman, Pakistan Education Minister, and by the American Ambassador, Mr Avra Warren, is generally known as the Fulbright Agreement. Pakistan is the twentieth nation to conclude this agreement with the USA. It also provides for the cost of transport of Pakistani students going to the USA to attend similar institutions.

The following is the … text of the Press note: On Sept 23, 1950, Pakistan became the 20th nation to conclude an agreement with the United States of America whereby the proceeds from the sale of American surplus property will be made available for purposes of educational exchange.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Elite pact

Elite pact

Arifa Noor
Domestically, the Pak-Saudi pact is being viewed exactly the same way as some past moments.

Editorial

Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...
No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...