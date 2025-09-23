From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Fulbright accord

KARACHI: A sum of about Rs 10 lakhs will be made available annually to finance studies, research projects and other educational activities of and for Americans in approved educational institutions in Pakistan, according to an agreement reached with the United States of America, says a Press note issued in Karachi on Friday [Sept 22].

This agreement which was signed by Mr Fazlur Rahman, Pakistan Education Minister, and by the American Ambassador, Mr Avra Warren, is generally known as the Fulbright Agreement. Pakistan is the twentieth nation to conclude this agreement with the USA. It also provides for the cost of transport of Pakistani students going to the USA to attend similar institutions.

The following is the … text of the Press note: On Sept 23, 1950, Pakistan became the 20th nation to conclude an agreement with the United States of America whereby the proceeds from the sale of American surplus property will be made available for purposes of educational exchange.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025