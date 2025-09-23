E-Paper | September 23, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Bhutto greets Khalid

From the Newspaper Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 08:29am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has said that manifold ties of history, religion and culture that bind the peoples of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and the existing close co-operation in various fields between them would continue to grow and expand in the years ahead for the mutual benefit of the two peoples. The Prime Minister expressed these sentiments in a message to King Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz felicitating His Majesty on the National Day of Saudi Arabia on Sept 23. The Prime Minister’s message said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan and on my own behalf, I have great pleasure in conveying our fraternal greetings … to Your Majesty, the Government and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia on the very happy occasion of the National Day of Saudi Arabia.” — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from the UN,] US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said today [Sept 22] that the relationship between the United States and China not [only] served the interests of the two countries but also the broader interests of peace and stability in Asia and around the world. There is no relationship to which the [US] assigns greater significance than its new ties with the Peoples Republic of China, he told the UN General Assembly in a major address marking the opening of the general debate.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Elite pact

Elite pact

Arifa Noor
Domestically, the Pak-Saudi pact is being viewed exactly the same way as some past moments.

Editorial

Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...
No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...