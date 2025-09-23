From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Bhutto greets Khalid

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has said that manifold ties of history, religion and culture that bind the peoples of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and the existing close co-operation in various fields between them would continue to grow and expand in the years ahead for the mutual benefit of the two peoples. The Prime Minister expressed these sentiments in a message to King Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz felicitating His Majesty on the National Day of Saudi Arabia on Sept 23. The Prime Minister’s message said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan and on my own behalf, I have great pleasure in conveying our fraternal greetings … to Your Majesty, the Government and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia on the very happy occasion of the National Day of Saudi Arabia.” — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from the UN,] US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said today [Sept 22] that the relationship between the United States and China not [only] served the interests of the two countries but also the broader interests of peace and stability in Asia and around the world. There is no relationship to which the [US] assigns greater significance than its new ties with the Peoples Republic of China, he told the UN General Assembly in a major address marking the opening of the general debate.

