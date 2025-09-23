Papal visit to Gaza may change things

THE ongoing Israeli atrocities in occupied Palestinian territories, especially the genocide in Gaza, apparently has no silver lining around the dark cloud that has engulfed the Middle East. In this rather depressing scenario, one would like to believe that a papal visit to the Gaza Strip may initiate a process that may gain momentum in due course and lead to at least the termination of Israeli aggression, if not peace.

Though small in numbers, the Christian communities of Palestine — rooted in Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Ramallah and Gaza — stand resolute on their ancestral lands despite relentless Israeli operations. Their historic churches, such as the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius and the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza, still stand as symbols of faith and resilience even if airstrikes and assaults have scarred them.

These sanctuaries testify to a Christian presence that dates back to the days when Jesus Christ walked the sacred lands of Bethlehem and Jerusalem.

Yet, the gravest victims of this genocide happen to be the children of Gaza — innocent souls irrespective of their religion or creed, whose lives, education and futures are being brutally stolen by Israel.

More than 20,000 children have been killed, tens of thousands have been left injured, orphaned or maimed, and countless others now wander traumatised in ruins, deprived of food, schools and even the hope of safety. These children, who should have been the torchbearers of a brighter tomorrow, have instead been condemned to despair by cruelty beyond words.

The brave Christian community and the oppressed of the world now deserve the presence of Pope Leo XIV in the ruins of Gaza. This would be a turning point and a historic milestone — the pope of the people standing in solidarity with the oppressed, war-weary and traumatised people. The presence may well become the catalyst for interfaith harmony, the balm for wounded hearts, and the spark to restore peace, dignity and honour to a people long denied. The presence of the pope may well lead to the peace that the world at large is looking forward to.

Qamer Soomro

Shikarpur

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025