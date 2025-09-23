E-Paper | September 23, 2025

FARMERS IN PAIN

From the Newspaper Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 08:22am

FARMERS IN PAIN: Farmers in Punjab are losing almost everything year after year due to the discriminatory policies enacted by the provincial government. Last year, a pilot project had encouraged farmers to test the hybrid rice feasibility. It miserably failed due to higher temperatures and the fragility of the seeds. In the wake of this failure, the farmers bore the financial brunt. This year, when they went for wheat and corn, mafias supported by the government devalued their prices, leaving farmers stuck in a trail of issues. After the farmers sold these commodities at nominal rates, the prices were increased. Farmers then focused on rice cultivation, but floods spoiled their efforts. Amid all these man-made and natural disasters, the government has done nothing to alleviate the sufferings of the farmers.

Muhammad Shawaiz
Toba Tek Singh

SPECIES FACING EXTINCTION: Markhor, Pakistan’s national animal, has seen its numbers dwindle in recent years. The population of Astor markhor, once numbered around 2,500, has shrunk to just 400. Snow leopards, also known as the ounce, are found only in 12 countries, including the remote areas of Pakistan. Today, 1,800 Indus River dolphins can be found in Pakistan, and a meagre 70 to 200 Himalayan brown bears are left. If timely and pivotal steps are not taken, the nation will witness the extinction of many species. It is time to take steps now.

Safiullah Faisal
Sheikhupura

FEEDING SCREENS: In many homes, dining table has been replaced by a playstation, and a spoon is used only if a mobile screen is playing cartoons. The results are plain to see; children are growing more irritable, stubborn, and detached from reality. Parents must set boundaries and model discipline by keeping their own phones aside during meals. Schools should launch awareness campaigns, encouraging physical activities and face-to-face interaction. Above all, we must collectively reject the dangerous idea that gadgets are babysitters.

Ahsan ul Haque
Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025

