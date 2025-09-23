Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week on from a seven-wicket loss to India where the lack of handshakes became the major talking point, Pakistan fell by six wickets — their woeful Twenty20 record against their arch-rivals now reading just three victories in 15 matches. That statistic has led to some tall claims by commentators and Indian players, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav stating that a ‘rivalry’ with Pakistan no longer existed. Before Sunday’s Asia Cup Super-Four clash, he had said that it was time for his side to ‘entertain’. India is perhaps forgetting the fact that it trails Pakistan in its head-to-head record in the two other formats of the game — Tests and One-day Internationals. It is also worth recalling that rivalries carry the weight of history and cannot be defined by eras. This era definitely belongs to India and it showed in Dubai, where Pakistan — despite showing more prowess with the bat — were playing catch-up.

Pakistan’s batters showed improvement in the early stages but familiar failings in the middle overs obstructed their hopes of making a bigger total — 171-5, though, was still more than 127-9 from their previous game, offering the bowlers something to defend. However, India’s batters took them apart from the start and the game was as good as over midway through their innings. Pakistan did get back but it was too little, too late. Salman stated afterwards that they needed to be perfect in every department to win. That is the bar that India have set and that is the bar Pakistan should strive to achieve. There were some positive signs that Pakistan should build on. Moreover, Pakistan still remain in the running to make the Asia Cup final. Winning their next two matches will take them there and perhaps give them a chance to show India that the rivalry is not done yet.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025