Two killed in tribal clash

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Two people were killed and two others injured in an armed clash between two tribes in Sibi town on Monday.

Police said that armed men from both tribes opened fire on each other with automatic weapons in the Jail Road area of Sibi town, resulting in the deaths of two tribesmen and injuries to two others.

Soon after receiving the information about the incident, police and other security personnel rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to the district hospital.

“The cause of the armed clash between the two tribes was a tribal feud,” Sibi SSP Akhtar Nawaz said, adding that police had started an investigation. He said additional contingents of police were deployed in Sibi to prevent further clashes between the rival tribes.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025