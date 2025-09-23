Two Gaza hospitals forced to stop operations

• 25 killed in bombing by Israel • Forces use explosives-laden vehicles to blow up dozens of houses

• Hamas releases video of Israeli-German prisoner

CAIRO: The Gaza health ministry said two Gaza City hospitals have been taken out of service due to the escalation of Israel’s ground offensive and damage caused by continued Israeli bombing, as tanks advanced deeper into the territory.

The ministry said in a statement that Al-Rantissi Children’s Hospital had been badly damaged in an Israeli bombardment a few days ago. At the same time, it reported Israeli attacks in the vicinity of the nearby Eye Hospital, which forced the suspension of services there, too.

“The occupation deliberately and systematically targets the healthcare system in the Gaza governorate as part of its genocidal policy against the Strip,” it said.

“None of the facilities or hospitals have safe access routes that allow patients and the wounded to reach them,” the ministry added.

Meanwhile, local health authorities said at least 25 people had been killed by Israeli fire on Monday, most of them in Gaza City.

Nearly two years into the war, Israel describes Gaza City as the last bastion of Hamas. Since Israel launched its ground assault on the city this month, the military has been demolishing housing blocks it says were being used by the group.

On Monday, residents said Israeli tanks had advanced deeper into the Sheikh Radwan area and Jala Street in northern Gaza City, where the two hospitals are located, while in Tel Al-Hawa in the southeast tanks had pushed deeper in the direction of the western parts of the city.

They said Israeli forces had used explosive-laden vehicles, detonated remotely, to blow up dozens of houses in the two areas.

In a meeting on Monday at the military headquarters in Tel Aviv with Defence Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his determination to eliminate Hamas and secure the release of the remaining prisoners. Hamas’ military wing released a video on Monday showing an Israeli-German prisoner alive, the second such footage of him.

The Israeli campaign group Hostages and Missing Families Forum and the captive’s family identified him as Alon Ohel, who was abducted on October 7, 2023.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025