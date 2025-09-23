World’s second largest diamond awaits home

ANTWERP (Belgium): The world’s second largest diamond could soon find a new home in a museum or a sheikh’s collection — but first needs to be properly evaluated, the Belgian firm holding it said on Monday.

Unearthed last year in Botswana, the 2,488-carat stone known as Motswedi is currently being analysed by gem dealer HB Antwerp in the namesake port city and global diamond hub.

“At the moment it’s very hard to put a price on it,” Margaux Donckier, HB Antwerp’s public affairs director said.

“We first have to inspect the stone and see what we can yield from it in polished form.” Weighing about half a kilogramme, the Motswedi was discovered last summer at the Karowe mine in northeastern Botswana — Africa’s top diamond producer.

The mine is owned by Canadian company Lucara Diamond, which has partnered with HB Antwerp to handle the processing and marketing of stones exceeding 10.8 carats.

