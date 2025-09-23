E-Paper | September 23, 2025

World’s second largest diamond awaits home

AFP Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 06:03am
A woman holds the Motsweti, a 2,488-carat rough diamond, at a store in Antwerp.—AFP
A woman holds the Motsweti, a 2,488-carat rough diamond, at a store in Antwerp.—AFP

ANTWERP (Belgium): The world’s second largest diamond could soon find a new home in a museum or a sheikh’s collection — but first needs to be properly evaluated, the Belgian firm holding it said on Monday.

Unearthed last year in Botswana, the 2,488-carat stone known as Motswedi is currently being analysed by gem dealer HB Antwerp in the namesake port city and global diamond hub.

“At the moment it’s very hard to put a price on it,” Margaux Donckier, HB Antwerp’s public affairs director said.

“We first have to inspect the stone and see what we can yield from it in polished form.” Weighing about half a kilogramme, the Motswedi was discovered last summer at the Karowe mine in northeastern Botswana — Africa’s top diamond producer.

The mine is owned by Canadian company Lucara Diamond, which has partnered with HB Antwerp to handle the processing and marketing of stones exceeding 10.8 carats.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Elite pact

Elite pact

Arifa Noor
Domestically, the Pak-Saudi pact is being viewed exactly the same way as some past moments.

Editorial

Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...
No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...