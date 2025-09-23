PSG clash with Marseille postponed, Fati at the double

PARIS: Paris St Germain’s showdown with great rivals Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1 was postponed on Sunday due to forecast storms in the south of France, while super sub Ansu Fati scored twice as Monaco beat Metz 5-2.

The fixture between Marseille and PSG, the biggest in French football, was scheduled for late Sunday but was called off because local authorities feared forecast heavy rainfall would be a significant risk for both players and spectators.

With little space in a packed calendar and both clubs involved in the Champions League, the French league moved quickly to rearrange the fixture for Monday evening at 8:00 pm local time (1800 GMT).

There was plenty of drama in the matches that did go ahead in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Barcelona loanee Fati made a stunning impact off the bench for Monaco as the Principality side bounced back from a 4-1 loss at Club Brugge in the Champions League on Thursday.

They appeared to be suffering a hangover as Metz went in front early on at the Stade Louis II through Habib Diallo, but Dan­ish international Mika Biereth soon equalised for Monaco.

Fati scored a consolation goal off the bench in Bruges in his first appearance for Monaco since signing in July on a season-long loan from Barcelona, where his promising career had stalled due to injuries.

On Sunday, Fati was introduced at the start of the second half in place of German youngster Paris Brunner and needed just 40 seconds to find the net in Ligue 1 for the first time from a Lamine Camara assist.

Gauthier Hein brought Metz level again from a penalty awarded for a foul off the ball by Takumi Minamino, but Fati headed in a Krepin Diatta cross to restore Monaco’s lead in the 83rd minute.

That was a third goal in two games in four days for a player who had not scored since Nove­mber 2023, when he was on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion.

A Koffi Kouao own goal and a stoppage-time George Ileni­khena strike wrapped up a fourth win in five league outings for Monaco, who trail leaders PSG only on goal difference having played a game more.

Strasbourg, as well as Olympique Lyonnais, are also alongside the leaders on 12 points after a 3-2 win away to Paris FC in the capital.

Kendry Paez, who is on loan from Chelsea, gave Strasbourg the lead in the first half. Guela Doue got their second goal, only for Nouha Dicko to pull one back for the hosts.

The visitors made the points safe thanks to an 87th-minute effort by Emmanuel Emegha.

Paris FC pulled another goal back at the death but have now lost three of five games since coming up to the top flight.

Auxerre beat Toulouse 1-0 with a Danny Namaso goal, as they held on despite playing most of the second half with 10 men. Le Havre and Lorient drew 1-1.

